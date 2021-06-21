BOSSIP Exclusive: Lamar Odom Appears With Karlie Redd In New “LHHATL” Teaser [VIDEO]

LOVE… Love is definitely strange!

We’re just a few weeks away from the upcoming season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” and whewwwww the new trailer is a doozy y’all!

VH1 is celebrating a decade since the Love & Hip Hop franchise first debuted on the network and paved the way for reality TV. Season 10 boldly brings music back to the forefront with a female-led ensemble in the epicenter of hip-hop navigating careers, business empires, layered family dynamics, mental health, and fighting for Black liberation during a national reckoning amid a global pandemic.

New cast members Yung Baby Tate, Renni Rucci, and Omeretta The Great are joined by beloved returning fan-favorites and Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris, who recently made the move to the A.

Returning cast members include: Rasheeda Frost, Spice, Sierra Gates, Bambi, Karlie Redd, Kirk Frost, Yung Joc, Erica Mena, Momma Dee, Safaree Samuels and Scrappy.

Check out the trailer below, exclusively on BOSSIP.com:





Play



We couldn’t help but notice Lamar Odom is featured several times in the trailer. Guess things with him and Karlie did get pretty hot. Interesting since he’s tried to deny it, but maybe he just couldn’t talk openly because of his contract.

What are you most excited to see in Season 10 of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”?

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Premieres Monday, July 5 at 8PM on VH1

Will you be watching?