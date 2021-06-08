Bossip Video

We present to you, the new #LHHATL season 10 cast…

After taking a year-long break from filming due to COVID-19, the Atlanta crew for the “Love & Hip-Hop” series are back together and in this new season, we see some familiar faces and even more newbies on the lineup. Returning from the cast you can expect OG married couples like Rasheeda & Kirk Frost, Scrappy, and his pregnant wife Bambi. Jamaican artist Spice also makes her return, as well as Sierra Gates, Karlie Redd, and Yung Joc.

Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, who have been going at each other’s throats publicly and heading down the divorce path, also make their return according to VH1. But who else can we expect?

This season is packed with some new, talented artists ready to make ATL their world stage. Scroll down to meet them.

Yung Baby Tate

Yung Baby Tate is a Radio (label) vocalist who has made her own waves on social media in the past 3 years. Her song ‘I Am’ had its own viral moment on TikTok with her affirming “I am healthy, I am wealthy, I am rich, I am that b*tch” in the lyrics.

Renni Rucci

Renni Rucci is a dynamic rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label Wolfpack. Renni dates Foogiano, a 1017 signed artist who is currently in jail after being charged with being a “fugitive from justice without a warrant.” What we know about Renni so far is that she’s from South Carolina and she’s built a social media following off of her music and beauty with over 1 million supporters.

Omeretta The Great

Omeretta The Great is an emerging artist grabbing attention from heavy hitters in the industry including Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby.

Yandy Smith-Harris and Mendeecees Harris

Yandy and Mendecees are relocating to the “A.” Are YOU shocked? The couple who appeared on the New York franchise plan to make the debut on #LHHATL season 10 as Georgia peaches.

According to the show’s description, season 10 of Love & Hip Hop ATL will be, “Bringing music back to the forefront with a female-led ensemble in the epicenter of hip-hop navigating careers, business empires, layered family dynamics, mental health, and fighting for Black liberation during a national reckoning amid a global pandemic.”

We can’t wait!

Are YOU excited for this new season of LHHATL? Check out the trailer below and get ready for the new season coming July 5th on VH1.