Trick Daddy is catching heat after revealing he doesn’t believe Beyoncé can sing, also questioning Jay-Z’s position in the rap game.

Every time Trick Daddy pops up on our radar, it’s always pretty puzzling to see the actions being displayed in public forums. He’s always been outspoken and reckless, but he’s still somewhat an OG. When it comes to his opinion, we know they won’t be politically correct, and sometimes, just downright shameful–but still, some things should just be kept to yourself.

For some reason, Trick decided to give his feelings and opinions on Jay-Z and Beyoncé recently on ClubHouse, and he didn’t hold back.

“Beyoncé f*ck with her because she see money,” Trick is heard saying in the ClubHouse clip. “Beyoncé ain’t trying to give back to music or nothin’.” “Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherf*ckin’ self! Beyoncé can’t sang!” “Man, I watched my godmama train Beyoncé, vocal lessons all her career,” Trick continued. “I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

The “Nann” rapper later suggested that Jay-Z only became famous after the death of Biggie Smalls.

Yikes! Listen to the clip down below.

How he ended up with these deep feelings we may never know, but one thing is for sure; this is straight-up hating. Most artists get help writing and their vocal talent is what makes people want to write for them, or they would simply give those songs to someone else. As far as those Jay-Z claims, all the top rappers can’t wait to remind us Hov is their numero uno. He’s been called the best rapper alive and had rappers spending good portions of their career trying to take that crown. Maybe Lil Wayne can talk some sense into him, as wild as that even sounds.

The Beyhive wasted no time in swarming Trick Daddy’s socials with a ton of backlash in defense of their queen.

One user on Twitter wrote:

“Trick Daddy ain’t had a hit since 2004 and he got the nerve to talk about Beyoncé & Jay-Z. Man if you don’t sit your faceless behind down somewhere bro.”

While another person chimed in:

“I forgot Trick Daddy even existed but did somebody leave him in the microwave to long or sum cause ikyfl. like sir in 15 years no one will barley if even remember you at all worry about that instead of two people leaps and bounds more talented and successful than you.”

Check out more of the Beyhive completely eviscerating Trick Daddy down below and tell us what YOU think about his controversial comments. Was Trick hating or nah?

“Trick daddy. You already out here looking like the melted brownie inside of a kid cuisine dinner. Don’t speak about Beyonce.”

