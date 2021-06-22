Bossip Video

What in the fake life coach, copious naked pictures in the phone, hell?!

The “Married To Medicine” reunion is on the way there’s still lots to unpack when it comes to a certain couple, naked pictures, and a “secret” life coach. As previously reported Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott’s marriage has been strained amid news that Scott’s been secretly seeing a life coach for “7 or 8 months.”

Scott confessed to secretly meeting with the coach, an unnamed woman he “found on the Internet”, while Contessa was openly meeting with her own coach. He added that he “hasn’t paid the coach a dime” even though the woman’s been giving him help. Later, Dr. Contessa’s daughters joked that Scott had a “girlfriend” which fueled speculation that the life coach was actually a mistress.

Later, however, during the “Married To Medicine” finale, Scott switched up his story and said that his female life coach is actually a MAN named Kevin Johnson.

Dr. Scott: “Heavenly, I don’t even—I talk to a guy named Kevin Johnson, a life coach…” Dr. Heavenly: “Not a woman?!” Dr. Scott: “Hell nah! I was just having a conversation with her because I was upset in the kitchen…”[…] “Of course I said some s***.”

What…..in……the……world?!

Contessa said that she’d never heard about this “Kevin Johnson” character and as you can imagine, social media is NOT feeling Dr. Scott’s confession.

Things later got progressively worse when fellow #M2M star Kari Wells confessed that she was awoken by Scott and Contessa arguing over naked pictures he had in his phone.

“Why are you asking for naked pictures?'” Kari confessed she heard Contessa say. “‘Why are all these women sending you naked pictures?! Why do you have women’s naked breasts all on your phone?!'”

Poor, sweet Contessa.

On “Watch What Happens Live” Dr. Contessa talked about the moment and told Andy that she and Scott are still together and have started counseling. She also admitted that it was she was boggled by the inappropriate photos and the “Kevin Johnson” confession.





Also, in case you’re curious, on “Watch What Happens Live” fellow guest Miss Quad had quite an interesting response when Andy asked for her opinion on Porsha Wiliams and Simon Guobadia’s engagement.

According to Quad who knows both Atlantans, she’s happy for them and Porsha was never Falynn Guobadia’s friend so there’s no foul. Contessa however questioned the couple’s timing.





Do YOU agree?

The Married to Medicine Season 8 reunion kicks off with Part 1 on Sunday, June 27 at 9/8c, followed by Part 2 on Sunday, July 11 at a special time of 10:15/9:15c, and Part 3 on Sunday, July 18 at a special time of 10:15/9:15c.