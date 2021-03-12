Bossip Video

On Sunday’s episode of Married To Medicine, there’s some serious tension in the Metcalfe household, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

Dr. Contessa and Dr. Scott Metcalfe will see their bond being tested on season 8 and one such marital strain will surround couples counseling. The two are apparently still reeling over Dr. Contessa previously taking time away from the family to work on her public health degree. With that in mind, Contessa suggests that they go to counseling but Scott’s clearly not fully on board.

Scott: You sure, you ready? You’re ready to do this together? Contessa: 100%, I’m ready. Are you sure? Scott: We gotta work on us. I told you I didn’t wanna do any more counseling. I thought that we were adult enough to do it ourselves. Contessa: Have we made any progress without any counseling?

Communication is clearly still an issue between the two and Contessa thinks they’ve been “stuffing away their issues” instead of attacking them head-on.

Can these two fully make amends or is the sun slowly setting on their marriage?

In case you’ve yet to watch Married To Medicine this season, you’re already missing out on some sizzling doctors and doctor’s wives’ drama not only from Contessa and Scott but from the rest of the cast.

Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Simone Whitmore, and Toya Bush-Harris, are all back alongside “friend of the show” Miss Quad. Two M2M alumna are also bac for the new season; Lisa Nicole Cloud (season 2-4) and Kari Wells (season 1). Newbie Anila Sajja, a friend of Toya’s who is the wife of an ocular surgeon, mother of two, and a fashion blogger is also part of the cast.

New episodes of Married to Medicine air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.