Awww

Monyetta Shaw and hubby-to-be Heath Carter are still swirling strong based on recent pics from Saweetie’s Matte collection launch at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta.

The public appearance comes nearly a year after the reality star/mother of two with singer Ne-Yo said yes to Heath (who she calls her “heath bar”) during a beautiful surprise proposal he pulled off in front of family and friends.

“I SAID YES!!! 💍👰🏽 I’m still taking this all in,” Monyetta captioned a video of the proposal. “I thought that I was going for dinner & drinks on a cute patio with my cousin & friend to get a little break from everything. Then I literally walked in to my PROPOSAL surrounded by our parents, kids & family. 😭❤️ WOW! I had no clue! This was the sweetest ever & so thoughtful to include our loved ones. You rock Heath bar! To be loved the way that you love me & my M’s is such a blessing!🙌🏾 A huge thank you for the outpour of well wishes & love from ALL of you! 😘 CHEERS to our new chapter in life! 🥂🍾 Cheers to the “seasons” in life that led us to this very moment!”

Monyetta revealed that she was hesitant to share her love story but decided to post it because of the powerful “love conquering hate” message.

“LOVE CONQUERS HATE!!! 💛,” she wrote. “Last week I made the decision to keep this video for just us because I posted footage from my aunts & cousins phone. But this morning it hit me…. this beautiful video has a message that needs to be heard!!! Let’s always #spreadlove … God bless!!”

As of right now, we don’t know if there’s a wedding date set but the two appear very much in love.

What are you gifting Monyetta and Heath for their wedding? Tell us down below