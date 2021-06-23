She ready for summerrr

Blonde baddie Tiffany Haddish extended her winning streak with a stunning series of sun-kissed pics showing off her summer-readyyyy bikini body-ody at the tender age of 41.

Four years after exploding onto the scene with her hilarious breakthrough role in “Girl’s Trip,” Tiffany is one of the hottest names in Hollywood who recently announced that she’ll be portraying late track icon Florence ‘Flo-Jo’ Griffith with the blessing of the runner’s widower.

Variety reported that the evolving actress is starring in and producing the biopic to honor her “childhood hero.”

“I am looking forward to telling Flo-Jo’s story the way it should be told,” said Haddish about playing Flo-Jo via press release. “My goal with this film is making sure that younger generations know my ‘she-ro’ Flo-Jo, the fastest woman in the world to this day, existed.”

The “Girls Trip” actress will tell the story of the “Olympian’s remarkable life and untimely death, showcasing her historic feats, but also her enduring impact on the entire world of sports and in the communities that needed her help and inspiration the most.”

Flo-Jo is famously heralded for her iconic style (that included the one-legger running suits, and mile-long nails) and effortless flash and flare on the track.

As one of the fastest women we’ve ever seen, she set records in the 1988 Olympics that have yet to be broken before tragically passing away in 1998 at the age of 38 of an epileptic seizure.

Flo-Jo’s widower and former coach Al Joyner who’s serving as producer and creative consultant on the project praised Tiffany’s casting saying;

“I am so elated to team up with game1 and Tiffany Haddish on this project,” said Joyner via press release. “Working with Tiffany has been a great pleasure – she is incredibly dedicated, focused, and committed to portraying the spirit of Florence accurately, whose legacy of making a difference in the world will live on for generations to come. I hope that this film touches all who see it and inspires people to BE the change the world so desperately needs right now!”

Joyner is also training Tiffany to “transform into the track star “using methods that his late wife deployed during her career.

