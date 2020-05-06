RHOA Rumor Control: Cynthia Bailey Balks At Firing Rumors ‘I Love My Cast’

Cynthia Bailey is responding to rumors that she’s been booted from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” As previously reported the Internet’s been ablaze with rumblings that the #RHOA vet was fired from the show amid plans for her to move to L.A. to marry her sportscaster sweetie Mike Hill.

The rumors only grew louder when fans noticed that the Bailey Wine Cellar owner also removed all things #RHOA from her bio and thought a cryptic post on her IG was about her firing.

According to Cynthia herself, however, the firing rumors simply aren’t true. 50 Cynt said that while chatter about her losing her peach is nothing new, she’s looking forward to #RHOA season 13.

“I have no plans to leave RHOA at this time. Every year there are rumors saying that I am getting fired, or not returning,” Cynthia told TheShadeRoom. “I’ve been a peach holder consistently for 10 years now. I love my cast, and my Bravo family. I am looking forward to next season.”

She also shut down rumors that she’s being offered a “reduced role” by the CEO of the production company, and at a much lower rate than her part as a main housewife.

“That is completely false,” said Cynthia to TheShadeRoom. . “We just recently filmed the reunion, and have not started contract negotiations yet.”

WELP! Glad she cleared that up.

Cynthia also shared a fun fan meme of her channeling Whitney Houston via her #RHOA Reunion look.

As previously reported the reunion will be three parts; you can tune in to see STILL amply employed Cynthia when the drama begins Sunday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.