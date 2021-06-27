Bossip Video

Two Black female entrepreneurs are celebrating all things #BlackGirlMagic and Black female luxury with the help of content creators.

Europe and Mariah of Prime Culture Creative are exploring generational and societal beauty expectations through the lens of friends and peers via their “My Standard of Beauty” campaign.

The duo who specializes in brand strategy, creative direction, and event production, launched a behind-the-scenes recap video of the project digitally on Juneteenth for My Standard of Beauty” which will showcase Black women across all industries offering their thoughts on beauty ideals.





In addition to the campaign, the ladies invested in merchandise from emerging Black-owned brands and combined it with free products from legacy brands to create an MSB seeding box.

The boxes all carry a message of normalizing Black women + luxury.

Brand Items Included:

Custom Dapper Dan x Gucci Bucket Hat YSLB The Slim Glow Matte Lipstick + Branded Stationary Message Glossier Beauty Kit Custom MSOB Hoodie Original Fani Fandana Custom Prime Culture Pinnacle Pin Belaire Champagne Minty Merch

The duo told BOSSIP that they’re excited to kick off the campaign with content creators/designers Coco & Breezy and models/influencers The Clermont Twins.

“We are two HBCU-educated Black women from Minneapolis, Minnesota challenging societal norms from a creative + economic standpoint. We thoroughly enjoyed uplifting our community to communicate the message of normalizing Black Women + Luxury. Choosing our content creators was very intentional. We wanted to focus on Black women and men who are putting a stamp on our culture – hence tapping Scrill Davis, Collective

Gallery, and Exquisite Eye. It was a no-brainer selecting our family Coco & Breezy + Clermont Twins to lead our campaign. They represent the epitome and perfect balance of the versatility of Black women.”

They also spoke on the exciting opportunity to create custom 1-of-1 bucket hats with Dapper Dan’s atelier for the seeding boxes.

“Working with Dapper Dan’s atelier to design custom 1-of-1 bucket hats was a dream come true. Their customer relations, expertise, and attention to detail were unparalleled to any custom garment we’ve ever produced. From selecting fabrics, to establishing the reversible concept to maximize the use of each hat, the process was truly one of a kind. Despite the fact that the atelier was closed to the public due to the pandemic, Jelani Day, Haven Christopher, and the Gucci representatives provided a seamless virtual design experience. It’s refreshing to change the narrative with real people that we know + images & products that will live on.”

What do YOU think about Prime Culture Creative’s “My Standard Of Beauty” campaign?