Bossip Video

Def Jam reportedly forked up over $300,000 to cover DMX’s funeral cost.

The world is still not over the loss of one of hip-hop’s most polarizing legends, DMX. His death came as a shock to many as his energy and life always felt so immortal. Even with him passing away, Earl Simmons will never be forgotten as long as the earth is spinning. His story taught us lessons such as never giving up and that the bad times never last, and at some point, everything will make sense.

His funeral was a beautiful gathering and reflection of his life, and now, TMZ is reporting Def Jam shelled out over $300K to make sure it was perfect.

Speaking of which, that customized red casket went for $7,450, according to the docs. The total tab Def Jam paid came to $35,228.13. Sources close to the situation tell us that while base costs for the service — including the casket and funeral home — were around $35k, Def Jam and UMG actually shelled out much more. We’re told the rental of Barclays Center as well as production costs for the memorial produced by Kanye actually ran close to $300k … a generous gift from the label.

The famed rapper died of a drug overdose back in April after spending a week on life support.

The service was beyond beautiful and the perfect home going for a legend. DMX’s children along with his ex-wife Tashera Simmons and fiance’ Desiree Lindstrom took to the podium to share beautiful stories of their time and relationship with the rap icon. If you missed the live stream, you can watch it below.





Play



RIP DMX.