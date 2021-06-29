Bossip Video

All eyes were on “Sistas” stunner KJ Smith who set the red carpet ablaze in a gorgeous Yousef Al Jasmi dress that accentuated her head-turning curves while garnering praise as the hottest look of the night.

Styled by Neissa Diabate, the buzzy baddie won over new fans who will surely binge watch her hit BET series “Sistas” that revolves around a group of single Black women in Atlanta who navigate their “complicated” love lives, careers and friendships through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world.”

KJ’s swoon-worthy serve set the tone for an exciting night that gave us a live look at JT and Uzi’s chaotic canoodleship, Method Man Shaolin soaking panny drawls, Megan Thee Superstar Stallion dominating the stage, and Cardi performing while pregnant (with Kulture 2?) on culture’s biggest night.

“This is what we live for. It’s life, and it’s time we go out to play,” Henson told Variety as she prepares to host the show at Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles.

Performers included Migos, Andra Day, Tyler, The Creator, H.E.R., City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled, Lil Durk, Kirk Franklin, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby who keep the energy up during the 3+ hour show.

With seven nominations, all eyes were on Meg who won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration (with Cardi B) for “WAP,” Best Video (with Cardi B) for “WAP,” and the Viewers Choice Award (with Beyoncé) for “Savage.”

Aside from the buzzy performances and daring fashions, BET presented Queen Latifah with her Lifetime Achievement flowers.

“I’m so extremely moved, I don’t even know what to say,” said Latifah. I want to thank BET for creating an outlet for beautiful Blackness to thrive, to shine. When we couldn’t get played on the radio and other places, we couldn’t get our videos played in other places, there was BET that allowed us to be in our fullness.”

Overall, it was amazing night with all sorts of surprises and two KJ slays.