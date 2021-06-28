In case you missed the 2021 BET Awards, we got every moment you missed and all the best performances of the night compiled in one place.

Last night was the 2021 BET Awards, marking one of the first times we’ve seen some of our faves in the same building together since COVID-19 changed the world. The stars were out, the lights were bright, and the evening was one of the best awards shows in a while.

“The BET AWARDS have yet again proven to be culture’s biggest night,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “From the amazing talent, extraordinary creativity, jaw-dropping performances, and our incredible live vaccinated audience, the energy of the night was unmatched and delivered some of the most buzzworthy moments of 2021! Throughout any circumstance, whether it be virtual, live, or whatever comes next, BET will continue to elevate the standard of awards shows.”

Kirk Franklin opened the show alongside Lil Baby performing “We Win” from LeBron James’ upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy.





Migos stole the show performing with Cardi B, who revealed her and hubby Offset have baby #2 on the way.





DJ Khaled lit up the stage with a jam-packed performance of his new songs, ”Every Chance I Get” and “I Did It,” with an all-star line-up including Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R. and DaBaby.





The legendary DMX was remembered with a mesmerizing tribute curated by Swizz Beatz featuring performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, Lil Buck, and Jon, The Lox, and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams. The powerful tribute included iconic hits such as “Slipping,” “Where the Hood At?,” “Party Up,” “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” and more.





