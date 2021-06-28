Bossip Video

The 2021 BET Awards aired last night and in addition to a big pregnancy announcement from Cardi B, tongues were wagging about the evening’s fashion.

Before the City Girls kicked it with Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, and before Issa Rae and Ciara got cozy during the Taraji P. Henson hosted celebration…

celebs swarmed the red carpet in some interesting LEWKS.

JT and Yung Miami made statements in Valdrin Sahiti gowns. JT brought her boyfriend Lil Uzi as her date, while Caresha brought her mom Keenya Young to be by her side.

It was also date night for Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. The Houston hottie took home three BET awards and wore a custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

Host Taraji P. Henson turned heads in this black corseted gown…

while Lil Nas X of course made sure to be a style standout. The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper first wore an Andrea Grossi gown…

before switching into a bejeweled Richard Quinn suit.

Lie and say that suit isn’t fly.

Saweetie showed off her bangin’ baaaawdy in an interesting genie-comparison causing Dolce & Gabbana gown.

The look included a purple bra and strappy sandals.

Meanwhile, Ciara’s disco-style Alexandre Vauthier bodysuit showed off her svelte mom of three baaaawdy.

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Fans weren’t feeling CiCi’s Michael Jackson “Rock With You” style get up, but the Weight Watchers ambassador recently revealed that she hit her post-baby goal weight, so maybe she wanted to show off her bangin’ baaawdy.

You tell us; hate it or love it?

Before hitting the stage to tribute Lifetime Achievement winner Queen Latifah, Lil Kim rocked Dolce and Gabbana and strappy sandals…

also clad in black Dolce & Gabbana, “Respect” star Jennifer Hudson accessorized with a waist-cinching gold belt.

SIGH.

Assignment understander Ashanti wore a sleek ponytail and a gold gown…

and Zerina Akers styled Chloe Bailey flaunted her fatty in Maison Valentino…

R&Baddies Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Sevyn Streeter, and H.E.R. were style standouts on the carpet…

but Jazmine Sullivan’s hot pink red carpet look might have topped the evening.

FashionBombDaily reports that Jazmine’s simple but head-turning gown was Gucci.

Arguably the best dressed of the evening, “Sistas” actress KJ Smith served up heavenly heaps of baaaaawdy in a Yousef Al Jasmi gown.

Stunning, right?

In addition to ladies of Hip-Hop like the City Girls hitting the carpet, fellow female rappers Latto, [gorgeous ]Griselda rapper Armani Ceaser, and Flo Milli all brought their unique style to BET’s big night.

You like?

You TELL us; who looked more bangin’ at the 2021 BET Awards?