The 2021 BET Awards aired last night and in addition to a big pregnancy announcement from Cardi B, tongues were wagging about the evening’s fashion.

Who Looked More Bangin' Feat

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Before the City Girls kicked it with Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, and before Issa Rae and Ciara got cozy during the Taraji P. Henson hosted celebration…

 

BET

Source: BET / Getty

BET Awards

Source: BET / Getty

celebs swarmed the red carpet in some interesting LEWKS.

JT and Yung Miami made statements in Valdrin Sahiti gowns. JT brought her boyfriend Lil Uzi as her date, while Caresha brought her mom Keenya Young to be by her side.

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

It was also date night for Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. The Houston hottie took home three BET awards and wore a custom Jean Paul Gaultier gown.

 

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

 

Host Taraji P. Henson turned heads in this black corseted gown…

 

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

 

while Lil Nas X of course made sure to be a style standout. The “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper first wore an Andrea Grossi gown…

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

before switching into a bejeweled Richard Quinn suit.

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Lie and say that suit isn’t fly.

Saweetie showed off her bangin’ baaaawdy in an interesting genie-comparison causing Dolce & Gabbana gown.

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

The look included a purple bra and strappy sandals.

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Meanwhile, Ciara’s disco-style Alexandre Vauthier bodysuit showed off her svelte mom of three baaaawdy. BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Fans weren’t feeling CiCi’s Michael Jackson “Rock With You” style get up, but the Weight Watchers ambassador recently revealed that she hit her post-baby goal weight, so maybe she wanted to show off her bangin’ baaawdy.

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

You tell us; hate it or love it?

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Before hitting the stage to tribute Lifetime Achievement winner Queen Latifah, Lil Kim rocked Dolce and Gabbana and strappy sandals…

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

also clad in black Dolce & Gabbana, “Respect” star Jennifer Hudson accessorized with a waist-cinching gold belt.

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

 

 

SIGH.

Jennifer Hudson

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Assignment understander Ashanti wore a sleek ponytail and a gold gown…

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

 

and Zerina Akers styled Chloe Bailey flaunted her fatty in Maison Valentino…

 

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

R&Baddies Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Sevyn Streeter, and H.E.R. were style standouts on the carpet…

 

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

 

but Jazmine Sullivan’s hot pink red carpet look might have topped the evening.

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

FashionBombDaily reports that Jazmine’s simple but head-turning gown was Gucci.

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

 

Arguably the best dressed of the evening, “Sistas” actress KJ Smith served up heavenly heaps of baaaaawdy in a Yousef Al Jasmi gown.

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Stunning, right?

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

In addition to ladies of Hip-Hop like the City Girls hitting the carpet, fellow female rappers Latto, [gorgeous ]Griselda rapper Armani Ceaser, and Flo Milli all brought their unique style to BET’s big night.

Big Latto

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Big Latto

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Armani Caesar

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Armani Caesar

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

BET Awards

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

You like?

You TELL us; who looked more bangin’ at the 2021 BET Awards?

 

