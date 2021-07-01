Bossip Video

If “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto might have thought she had it bad when Gayle King took her to task — but ish just got worse for her.

On Wednesday Ponsetto’s lawyer Paul D’Emilia pleaded not guilty on her behalf during a video arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court, to two felony counts of unlawful imprisonment in the 2nd degree as a hate crime and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

A grand jury indicted Ponsetto following a December 26th incident where 22-year-old Ponsetto was captured on camera physically attacking 15-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. in the lobby of the Arlo Soho Hotel after accusing him of stealing her iphone.

According to NY Post reports, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Sarah Marquez noted that the case isn’t eligible to set bail but asked that the judge continue the “highest level of supervised release” for Ponsetto.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Laura Ward set Ponsetto’s next court date for Oct. 20, warning Ponsetto’s lawyer that she will likely have to appear in person as the court shifts from current coronavirus pandemic procedures.

“Although I did not set monetary bail, if you are not in court on dates that I or other judges tell you to be — even though you did not post bail — you would face bail jumping charges,” Ward said.

Following the arraignment, D’Emilia blasted the Manhattan DA over what he called absurd charges:

“Instead of helping to foster a civil and enlightened resolution to an unfortunate incident between two young people, DA Vance chose a craven and opportunistic path in indicting, with felony hate crime charges, Ms. Miya Ponsetto,” D’Emilia said in the statement. “The charges alleged are a brazen and clear overreach of the intent of the statute. In sum, they are absurd, and a perversion of our legal system. “As truly violent criminals maraud and run rampant through New York City, this DA exhibits zero interest in law enforcement and prosecution,” D’Emilia continued. “Instead, he turns his prosecutorial fury on a distraught and panicked young woman stranded without her lifeline, her phone, thousands of miles from home.”

The hate crime and criminal charges aren’t Ponsetto’s sole concern. As BOSSIP previously reported, she is also being sued by the Harrold family.

Do you think Ponsetto will be convicted — and if so, how severe should her punishment be?