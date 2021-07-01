Bossip Video

Simon Guobadia is sending out a sweet love declaration for his Real Housewife honey. While reflecting on Porsha Williams’ big 40th birthday bash, Simon dished on “instantly claiming love” with his spouse-to-be.

According to Simon who popped the question to Porsha after just one month of dating, the “moon and the sun must have been in alignment” when they met and he moved with “intention and purpose.”

Porsha and Simon seemingly met for the very first time at the businessman’s Atlanta estate after being introduced via his now estranged wife Falynn Guobadia.

“The moon and the sun must have been in alignment when we met and decided fairly quickly, I might add that we wanted to be together,” Simon wrote on Instagram.” I call that moving with “intention and purpose”. One Follower commented recently on one of my post and crystallized this point by saying and I quote, “Love really is a beautiful thing. I’d rather have it and be hated for it, than be lonely and miserable with people who can’t find it”. I found love in you and I claimed it INSTANTLY. My love for you Porsha has not diminished one bit, in fact, it has grown exponentially.”

Simon also said he hoped his public display of affections would inspire others to live their lives fully so they too might find a partner they’re “equally yoked with.”

I make a public declaration of my feelings because I want many others like us to follow their hearts and be “purposeful and intentional” everyday because God made no promise that at any time certain, love and happiness would show up and make a grand entrance into our lives and declare its arrival. I want us to live our lives like everyday is our last. I challenge anyone with a heart beat to lead with love for a change. You might find someone you are equally yoked with if you travel this road. God bless🙏🏾

Now that’s some Guobadia gushing, right?

Porsha replied to her fiancé’s comments saying; “Love you baby.”

On her own Instagram, she also posted more pics from her birthday bash as captured exclusively by PEOPLE.

The publication reports that Porsha’s party was a “‘P Island” themed bash that transported attendees to a tropical oasis and it was partially planned by Simon.

“Upon arriving at the venue, guests were greeted by a steelpan drum, Junkanoo dancers and a “P Island” floral wall (the perfect backdrop for an Instagram photo!). Guests then walked through a tunnel covered in greenery to enter the main event space, which featured a massive dance floor, 15-foot tropical floral pieces, soft lounge furniture and sequin-covered cocktail tables.

What do YOU think about Simon’s latest public display of affection for his honey, Porsha?