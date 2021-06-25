Bossip Video

Flag on the play or all in good fun???

During Porsha Williams’ 40th birthday bash, her fiancé, fellow #RHOA stars, family members, and more had a twerktastic time.

Porsha of course showed off her bangin’ baaawdy in a curve-hugging dress accented by strappy sandals that traveled up her calves.

Her fiancé Simon Guobadia celebrated his Queen at his ATL nightclub, Republic and brought a gang of Porsha’s family and friends.

Attendees included Porsha’s mom Ms. Diane…

Porsha’s bestie Shamea Morton…

fellow #RHOA housewife Drew Sidora…

and fellow reality stars Jennifer Williams, Karlie Redd and Yandy Smith.

Despite the continued controversy about her quickie coupledom/engagement with Simon, Porsha looked carefree for the occasion and she shared steamy pics on Instagram.

“Kind heart, fierce mind, Brave spirit💚🤎 #BirthDayGirl #CornBreadFed,” she captioned one.

“Some women fear the fire , some simply become it… annnd did ❤️‍🔥 #Birthdaygirl40th,” she added in another.

Porsha’s pics were in fact so steamy that they caught the eye of her ex-fiancé/baby’s father Dennis McKinley who commented;

“Ok P Willy! I forgot you was engaged…I was about to hit your line after this post.”

Harmless fun between two co-parents or inappropriate?

Mind you, rumors are swirling that Dennis has also moved on and is dating beautiful Atlanta realtor Sharika Nichole.

Happy 40th, Porsha!

See more pics from her birthday bash below.