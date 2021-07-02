Bossip Video

People are wondering if there’s a romance blossoming between a certain “Starboy” and a Hollywood actress.

The Weeknd, 31, and Angelina Jolie, 46, were spotted by paparazzi seemingly having a dinner date at L.A.’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant. The two reportedly spent “hours” at the restaurant and left separately to avoid suspicion.

Angie wore a simple black dress, tan trench coat, nude pumps, and a black mask as she left the building meanwhile The Weeknd né Abel Tesfaye, wore all denim.

PageSix reports that Angie and the Canadian crooner might have been chatting it up for business reasons as The Weeknd’s looking to further his career in Hollywood.

“They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date],” a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

As we previously reported Abel is starring in HBO’s “The Idol” which he co-created with Reza Fahim and “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson.

The Sun reports per a source that The Weeknd’s actually been eyeing Angelina for yeaaaars and pointed out that he mentioned her in the song “Party Monster.”

The source told us: “He’s had a crush on her for years – who hasn’t?” In the first verse, he says: “Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump and grind / Ooh, she mine, ooh girl, bump a line / Angelina, lips like Angelina / Like Selena, a** shaped like Selena”

Eh, an Angelina Jolie lip reference is so common these days. Does it really mean anything?

The Weeknd’s been linked to Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, and singer Rosalía. Angie of course divorced Brad Pitt in 2019 and they’re still locked in a tense custody war over their six children.

Do YOU think that Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have something going on???