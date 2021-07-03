No Country For ‘Lovecraft’: HBO Cancels Mind-Blowing Melanated Monster Series After First Season

Well, that’s a major summer bummer!

Chilling horror, innovative sci-fi, explosive action, and real American history made the series Lovecraft Country a one-of-a-kind hit show. Despite critical acclaim and epic social media buzz every Sunday night that a new episode dropped, HBO just announced in a recent statement that they will not renew the show for a second season:

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

Although season one was based on Matt Ruff’s novel of the same name, showrunner Misha Green had a bold vision in the works for a second season. The network seemed supportive of Green back in February when HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys told Deadline, “Misha is working with a small team of writers and they’re coming up with a take. She had a book to go on in the first season. She and the writers wanted to go off and take some time to go out and figure out without a book with these characters, what’s the journey we want to go on. We all want to be sure she’s got a story to tell. That’s where she is right now, working on those ideas. I’m very hopeful, as is Misha, so we’re giving them the time to work.” Green tweeted a glimpse of the next chapter sprawling far beyond the main characters’ season one home in the South Side of Chicago.

Although stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors are booked and busy with upcoming projects like Escape From Spiderhead and The Harder They Fall, they were reportedly ready to come back to the world of Lovecraft Country.

There is a sickening sense of déjà vu after the powerhouse series Underground, also helmed by Green, met a similarly shocking fate after two seasons. Green’s next projects include directing Tomb Raider 2, and producing and writing a remake of Cleopatra Jones.

At least we’ll always have “I Am Hippolyta!” Are you going to miss Lovecraft Country?