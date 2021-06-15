The GOAT Covers Glamour: Simone Biles Debunks Gymnastics Myths And Talks About Finding The Fun

You’re looking at the very definition of Black Girl Magic.

One of the greatest athletes of all time — Simone Biles is on the June cover of Glamour. We are loving the red, white and blue, Team USA themed photos by Kennedi Carter. But one of our favorite things about this month’s cover feature is the video the magazine did with the star athlete, where she debunks popular myths about gymnastics. Check it out below:





Play



Did you learn anything new? We were shocked to learn that Simone is only 4’8 and while we loved hearing about her sister who is also a gymnast, we were saddened to learn that other people’s comments pushed her sister to retire.

Check out some key quotes from the feature below:

On finding balance in the last year and finding joy in self-care:

“Before I would only focus on the gym. But me being happy outside the gym is just as important as me being happy and doing well in the gym. Now it’s like everything’s coming together.”

On the joy of competing:

“At the end of the day, we train for so long to compete for two, three minutes total. It’s like, Where’s the fun in that? If you’re not having fun, it’s not worth it.”

We gotta agree. ALL of us need a healthy work/life balance.

Hit the flip for more images and quotes from the feature.