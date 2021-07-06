Bossip Video

Bill Cosby launched a verbal assault against Howard University for their response to Phylicia Rashad supporting him before going political and blaming the media for the insurrection at the capitol.

It’s been less than a week since Bill Cosby was mysteriously released from prison on a technicality–and he’s already stirring the pot. One would think a man who was freed from the jail system after over sexual assault allegations from dozens of women’s would lay low, but not Bill.

When he was initially released, his former Cosby Show costar Phylicia Rashad was the first to jump out the window and support his release. Her support was troubling for a number of reasons, but mainly because she is an incoming dean at Howard University. College campuses have notoriously had issues with rape culture and sexual assault being swept under the rug, so her support of Bill was not only alarming, but triggering for many.

Deadline is now reporting Bill Cosby is not too happy with the university and it’s response to the backlash, and he has a lot to say about the matter.

“Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus,” the statement declared, speaking of the fictional Claire Huxtable’s real-life assertion of support for Cosby’s release on June 30. “This (sic) mainstream media are the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol. Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day,” the statement put out by Cosby’s longtime spokesman Andrew Wyatt added. “No technicality — it’s a violation of ones rights & we the people stand in support of Ms. Phylicia Rashad.”

Upon his release, Cosby and his team held a press conference, and with all eyes on Cosby, he didn’t have anything to say directly. His remarks surely won’t help Phylicia, who is currently on her apology tour to regain the support of her students. Recently, she penned an open letter to students, directly addressing her feelings on sexual assault.

“My remarks were in no way directed towards survivors of sexual assault, I vehemently oppose sexual violence, find no excuse for such behavior, and I know that Howard University has a zero-tolerance policy toward interpersonal violence.”

It will be interesting to see if she distances her self from Cosby who, at this point, seems to be adapting to the villain rule and embracing the slander. There’s nothing a villain wants more than to get a public picture with someone who everyone is trying to stop from supporting them.