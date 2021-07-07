Bossip Video

Rumors are swirling that despite recent public displays of affection and a lovey-dovey GQ Magazine quote, things could be rocky between Rihanna and A$AP–or maybe folks are just reading too much into it.

As previously reported, back in May A$AP gushed that RihRih was “the one” and proudly called her “his lady.”

GQ: In his love life, though, the change Rocky has experienced is drastic. It’s change in the same way that a Mega Millions lottery winner experiences change. Because A$AP Rocky is dating Rihanna. “The love of my life,” he calls her. “My lady.” GQ: What’s it like for Rocky to be in a relationship?

“So much better when you got the One,” he replies without hesitation. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” Rocky is among our culture’s most unabashed ladies’ men, but he says he’s comfortable embracing monogamy: “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Following that the two have been seen on multiple occasions kicking it and canoodling around NYC including during an incident when a bouncer almost didn’t let Rihanna in a club because she didn’t have her ID.

Now the “love of A$AP’s life” is leaving fans slightly puzzled about where they stand after she made a quick and quirky IG comment.

When celebrity stylist Farren Jean Andrèa shared a meme of window blinds with a message that read; “if you aren’t happy single, you won’t be happy taken. happiness comes from drugs not relationships”, Rihanna hopped in the comments.

“If I was a paragraph,” wrote Rih relating to the message.

LMAO! Some members of Rih’s Navy took the post as shade to her boo, but who knows? We all know Rihanna likes to make jokes, loves weed and we surely we all remember her EPIC social media trolling days. Sounds to us like this is just another case.

In related Rih news, the songstress was spotted by NYC paparazzi this week rocking lingerie and pearls for a night out. ELLE reports that the pixie cut cutie donned a Vaquera lace teddy with a vintage Gucci bag and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

You tell us; are you feeling this get up?