Does Rihanna know she’s boo’d up?

Well, it certainly appears that A$AP Rocky believes he’s in a relationship with Rihanna who he gushes about as the cover star of GQ’s buzzy new Body Issue.

“In his love life, though, the change Rocky has experienced is drastic. It’s change in the same way that a Mega Millions lottery winner experiences change. Because A$AP Rocky is dating Rihanna. “The love of my life,” he calls her. “My lady.” What’s it like for Rocky to be in a relationship? “So much better when you got the One,” he replies without hesitation. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.” Rocky is among our culture’s most unabashed ladies’ men, but he says he’s comfortable embracing monogamy: “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Whether Rih feels the same (or not), we’re not sure (yet), but A$AP seems convinced that she’s BAE after months of speculation about their high-profile somethingship.

And, to be fair, they actually have chemistry which may explain why Rih featured the “Fashion Killa” in her Fenty Skin campaign.

In the video, Rocky confessed that the hardest part about working with Rih is having too much fun.

“I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s**t is comedy,” he said. “That’s the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day.”

At this point, we’re all waiting for confirmation from Rih who probably found out about A$AP’s love for her when we did.

Do you think Rih started the clock to their breakup? Tell us down below and peep the pettiest reactions to A$AP professing his love on the flip.