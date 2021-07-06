Diddy woke up with FIFTEEN WHAT on his WHAT??

The roaches headed to chill on diddy face while he sleeps like pic.twitter.com/Z8U4Yo14MX — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) July 6, 2021

It was just another random Tuesday in July until master motivator Diddy took a break from his lavish pool day to give his Instagram followers a shiny gem of inspiration while eating a mango.

In a strange twist of fate, he claimed that he woke up with exactly 15 roaches on his face as a young Diddy who apparently lived in squalor before using that creepy-crawly moment to ascend to greatness.

One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE! #LOVE” he captioned on the now viral post.

Now, we’re willing to believe that maybe there was a roach or two growing up in the struggle but 15, at one time, on his face?? Also… he COUNTED?? Where did they scatter off to?? Did they return?? What happened next?? Where did he live??

Diddy was like “Ahhhhhh…. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15… oh hell nah” pic.twitter.com/j9Rki50EOU — Illari-san (@BrilliantDum_e) July 6, 2021

So yea, there are many people with several questions about his story that comes after he recovered from a week of partying with everyone from Drake to Issa Rae who co-hosted their lavish Malibu bash with a star-studded guest list that included Damson Idris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Janelle Monae, Keke Palmer, French Montana, Soulja Boy, Cynthia Erivio, Lena Waithe, Freddie Gibbs, Ray J, and many more.

“We outside! Co-hosted a function with Mr. Party Goals, himself. Thank you, @diddy for the much-needed release! So happy to be surrounded by fun people I love and admire. Also shout out to @djb.323 for keeping the music spectacular! Back to work, I guess. #MalibuSh*t,” captioned Rae on Instagram.

The shenanigan-splashed fun in the sun came just days after Diddy turned up with Drizzy, 2 Chainz, French Montana, Wale and everyone else in the below photo at a private party during Billboard Awards weekend in LA.

A few days later, he stole the show at Pee Thomas’s spectacular birthday soirée brought out Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, Teyana Taylor, the City Girls, T.I. & Tiny, Ray J, and many more.

Do you believe that Diddy woke up with A roach on his face? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest reaction to his ‘motivational tale’ on the flip.