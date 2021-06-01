No brokies allowed!

Everyone’s buzzing over Diddy and Issa Rae‘s lavish Malibu bash with a star-studded guest list that included Damson Idris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Janelle Monae, Keke Palmer, French Montana, Soulja Boy, Cynthia Erivio, Lena Waithe, Freddie Gibbs, Ray J and many more.

“We outside! Co-hosted a function with Mr. Party Goals, himself. Thank you, @diddy for the much-needed release! So happy to be surrounded by fun people I love and admire. Also shout out to @djb.323 for keeping the music spectacular! Back to work, I guess. #MalibuSh*t,” captioned Rae on Instagram.

We also spotted faves like Yvonne Orji who posted a shenanigan-splashed recap of the super exclusive event on the gram.

“THEY. GON’REMEMBER. US. Cheers to doing some memorable thangs with the people you roxx with! Shout out to @diddy and @issarae for throwing a MEMORABLE moment that brought beautiful Brown people together for good times, good eats, good music and good FUN!” she captioned. Also: I wanna be a rapper sooooo bad. I’ll settle for being the ultimate hype woman

Diddy’s latest star-studded party comes just days after another star-studded party that brought out everyone from Drake to 2 Chainz during Billboard Awards weekend in LA.

It also kept his name in the headlines after he trended for posting a messy throwback pic with J. Lo simply captioned “#tbt.”

The timing of the shamelessly petty post was innnnterestinggg considering that J. Lo’s been making headlines for spinning the block with ex-turned-sneaky link Ben Affleck. As previously reported, the singer and Oscar winner were spotted kicking it in Miami where Jenn sported a hot girl smirk after waking up with the actor at a $130,000 a month waterfront estate.

(Update: Freddie Gibbs is STILL at the party)

What celeb would you want to turn up with at a Diddy party? Tell us down below and enjoy allll the pics/videos from Diddy & Issa’s lavish Malibu bash on the flip.