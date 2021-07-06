Bossip Video

Nicki Minaj has some BIG news coming Thursday and no, she didn’t give anyone a hint. The “Seeing Green” rapper made the dramatic reveal to Instagram this morning to announce that she has news coming in just two days.

In her post, sprinkled with red siren emojis, the “Queen” rapper wrote:

“There’s something I urgently need to share w|you guys. I’ll go LIVE on IG THURSDAY @ 10:30PM EST No, I won’t be late. In fact, I’ll be early. This is VERY VERY VERY IMPORTANT. Love you guys so much.”

The Barbz are filled with excitement over the news of some news coming, even though this isn’t really NEWS…but do they care??? The anticipation has them trying to guess if it’s a new episode of Queen Radio, a new album or a single.

What do YOU think Nicki has to say on Thursday?