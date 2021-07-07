Bossip Video

Juvenile, Mia X, and Mannie Fresh connect to repurpose a classic Juvenile record for “Vax That Thang Up” to promote vaccinations and dating with dating app BLK.

When it comes to using your platform the right way, most celebrities and artists struggle to pick the perfect partnerships. Besides flexing and promoting brand deals, sometimes you have to cut it all out and do something impactful that is simply helpful to your fans.

When it comes to the pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccines, a lot of people have been irresponsibly using their platform to spread incorrect information and conspiracy theories. Unlike those folks, rapper Juvenile is using one of his classic records to help push young Black youth to get vaccinated and date safely. He’s partnering with the black singles dating app BLK and enlisted the help of Mannie Fresh and Mia X for the record.

Serving up one of the hottest and most iconic collaborations of the year, BLK, the largest dating app made for Black singles with over 5 million downloads to-date, has partnered with rap legends Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X, turning the iconic rap classic “Back That Thang Up” into the new vaccine anthem “Vax That Thang Up.” The comedic reboot centers around a clear message: dating is better in all the ways once you’re vaccinated

COVID-19 is real and we know our people are skeptical, but the vaccine helps keep you safe and here to be with your loved ones. As we enter the second half of 2021, the deaths from COVID are completely unavoidable for the most part by getting the vaccine. We’ve lost too many amazing people to this virus because they didn’t take it seriously, and we don’t need to continue this trend.

You can watch Juvenile, Mia, and Mannie’s remix below.





The campaign was created in partnership with Majority, the marketing agency co-founded by Shaquille O’Neal earlier this year that’s built upon a diversity-led talent model. Of the creative approach, Majority Founder Omid Farhang explains: “To be young is to feel invincible. BLK is uniquely positioned to meet this historic moment, not through an academic lecture or sober manifesto, but through pop cultural content that speaks directly to the benefits of dating IRL once you’re vaccinated.”

In addition to the video, BLK unveiled the “Vaxified” badge on its app, allowing singles to promote their vaccinated status to prospective matches. In less than a month, over 100,000 BLK users have added the “Vaxified” badge to their profiles. Adds Kirkland, “we want the Vaxified badge to be to dating what the blue checkmark is to Twitter – a status symbol.”

For more information and to the stream/watch the new “Vax That Thang Up,” music video visit www.VaxThatThangUp.com

