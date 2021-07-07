Steve Harvey Details Love Story With Wife Marjorie, Reveals They Broke Up Back In The Day When He Became Homeless [VIDEO]

Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie have quite a love story!

Steve Harvey is the latest guest on “The Carlos Watson Show” and he made quite an impression! The famous Family Feud host opened up about his enchanting love story with his now wife, Marjorie. Harvey recounted the details of the early stages in their relationship, revealing how he told her he would one day marry her the very first time they met — when she was sitting in the audience of one of his shows! “We broke up because I became homeless” he says.

Wow. He owes that bodyguard bigtime. Do you think he’s still employed? Also, can you imagine if Marjorie and Steve never broke up? They dated back in 1988 the first time around. That means they would have had most of their kids (aside from his twins Karli and Brandi) together! How many love stories have you heard like this? It’s pretty rare for folks to get a second chance at love.

Did you know Steve struggled with homelessness. He sure turned his life around to go from being homeless to gambling in Vegas with a bodyguard.

