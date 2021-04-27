Oh, Steve…

Here we are again, wondering why Steve Harvey was allowed to become a best-selling author of two “Think Like A Man” books that spawned two successful “Think Like A Man” movies.

It’s truly mind-blowing, especially when you realize he rocked baggy 27-button suits at the height of his ‘Relationship Expert’ era.

With boot cut church slacks and a slew of talk shows came legendary amounts of audacity from the thrice divorced comedian who explained why men and women can’t be friends in a resurfaced clip from 2010 currently trending on social media.

Now, this isn’t the first or millionth time anyone has said this but it’s the way he said it that ruffled feathers.

But, then again, it IS Steve Harvey–a living, breathing shenanigan–who finally conceded to liking his daughter’s boo Michael B. Jordan.

“You know what, I have tried not to like him,” Harvey said in a recent interview with Ellen. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I could dig in and go — ’cause I done got rid of all of ’em. All of ’em. Some of them snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to. “But this guy, is such a good guy, man. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him!”

Steve went on to say that he’s “hoping this lasts” because “this is a really, really good guy”…and because “I can’t whoop him.”

“Most guys I say I can jump on ’em and take ’em out, but he just looks like a real ass-whooping in the making. So I’m just hoping they make it, you know,” he said, jokingly.

Do you agree with Steve? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Steve’s comments on the flip.