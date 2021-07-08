T.H.A.N.G.I.N.

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by fertile turbanator Nick Cannon welcoming his 4th child in 2021, Diddy claiming he woke up with 15 roaches on his face once-upon-a-time, Travis Scott and Meek Mill getting into a spicy squabble, Saweetie flexing her icy new Rolls-Royce after getting her Bentley snatched back by Quavo and a hilarious meme wave inspired by Vin Diesel’s family.

Now, with the pandemic seemingly over, we’ve moved to showcasing sun-kissed baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Saweetie making her return to the series ahead of her two-week intensive training program this month.

“I’m going to tell you the reason why I don’t have a strong stage presence: It’s because I’m not in tune with my body,” she admitted in an interview with Vulture. I might be very feminine with my style, but I’m actually very masculine. I grew up as a tomboy. I could throw a football. I could smack a volleyball. I could outrun a lot of men. Now” — she says, laughing — “I can walk a mean walk!”

At this point, we have our ‘fits together for a hot vaxx summer (or not) that will hopefully be full of risky decisions, day party debauchery, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Draya Michele, Ashanti and more delivering heat along with Maliah Michele giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from the Double Dose twins, Chinese Kitty, and Lira Galore so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.