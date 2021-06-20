A Lil Positivity: Lil Baby Bought Out Entire Sneaker Store To Donate To His Hometown [VIDEO]

Lil Baby just keeps on winning!

Once again, Lil Baby is showing love and with an act of kindness for his community. On Friday, the Atlanta native was spotted buying every shoe in sight at a local Foot Locker. After a video went viral showing a parade of employees with packed shopping bags following Lil Baby out the door, he explained on his Instagram Stories that he would be donating all the shoes to the people in his hometown.

The My Turn rapper also clarified that a shoe giveaway is light work compared to the resources and services it takes to really change the everyday lives of people in his community.

“Buying shoes ain’t what I mean by saving community or giving back!!” Lil Baby posted. “That was some sh*t I did cause I seen a lot of them had on flip flops. When I say save community, I mean centers, programs, jobs. You can’t imagine the sh*t I don’t post…”

Lil Baby continues to be the change he wants to see after a wave of major wins this week. He was recently announced as a headliner of the Made In America Tour with Justin Bieber and his The Voice of the Heroes album with Lil Durk debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 chart. The rapper also shared the wealth from his hit record “The Bigger Picture” by donating $1.5 million in proceeds to organizations that support the people most in need, including a winter coat giveaway in Birmingham, Alabama in 2020. Lil Baby also pushed for institutional change when he accompanied George Floyd’s family on a recent trip to the White House to discuss the George Floyd Police Act bill with President Biden.

We love to see it! Keep lifting as you climb, Lil Baby!