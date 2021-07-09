Heyyy Maliah

Hall of Fame hot girl and Drake muse Maliah Michel is back and thunder-clapping her colossal cakes on the gram years after rising to stardom with her buzzy appearance in Drake’s “Find Your Love” video and mention on “Miss Me” off his debut album “Thank Me Later.”

“Someone tell Maliah I’m on fire, she should work tonight,” he rapped on the hit single with Lil’ Wayne.

Fast-forward 11 years and she’s still very much thick and thirst-trapping on the gram where she has an interesting mix of p-poppery and mystical card readings for her million+ followers (and 3-eyed fans).

You may recall Drake attempting (and failing) to retire her stripper jersey during Houston Appreciation Weekend which set the OG H-Town hottie all the way off.

“I have to say something and it’s from the bottom of my heart. I will be 34 in December. Do you know how good it feels to be able to walk in The club with girls 10 years plus younger than me and still be that b*tch? Y’all and say what you want or think what you want,” she tweeted. But I call that blessed. And I was overweight. So this can be a career if you take care of yourself. Pay taxes and save your money.”

But wait, there’s more:

“Y’all don’t know that n*gga been trying to make me stop dancing. Always putting me down about it,” she continued, referring to Drake. “Always telling me I’m not better than anyone else in the club selling a** instead of dancing. But n*gga can’t stay out the club Y’all just don’t know. My only regret is ever trying to explain how much I love dancing. And thinking so highly of him That I let his opinion of me mold my opinion of myself. F*ck that and f*ck you if you got a problem – I remember pleading with him to understand. I said Beyoncé wears the same kind of stuff I wear This n*gga got mad and told me not to compare myself to Beyoncé B*tch wha?! Don’t you ever tell me not to compare myself to Beyoncé! I’m a woman that’s what we do!! No matter how light I tried to make things. Just always mean and hurtful. But whatever I’m done.”

And, finally:

“Contrary to ‘social media news’ no man can retire me. I’m shaking this azz into a wheel chair. Maliah will retire Maliah.”

Where does Maliah rank in the pantheon of Drake muses? Tell us in the comments and peep more eye-popping pics/videos below: