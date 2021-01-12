She has a type!

Everyone’s buzzing over Hall of Fame Hot Girl Lori Harvey making things Instagram official with Michael B. Jordan after weeks of loud whispers and speculation across the internet.

The “Creed” star and flawless it girl posted matching boo’d up pics and, naturally, sent social media into a frenzy.

This comes just weeks after MBJ and Lori seemingly took a winter baecation together before New Year’s Eve. They also were spotted traveling to Atlanta on the week of Thanksgiving.

As for her famously private boo, he announced that he’s directing “Creed 3” while wearing the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ crown bestowed upon him by PEOPLE.

“My grandma lookin down talkin bout “that’s my baby” 😂Thanks @People for naming me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive! Order a copy !” he captioned on Instagram.

Michael told the popular mag back in November that he was looking for someone special and the Creed actor apparently has a few requirements.

“A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not,” he revealed. “Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my a$$ is still single, but yeah, it’s a list,” he added.

He went on to share his idea of a perfect date.

“The freedom to go wherever I wanted in public, not worry about paparazzi,” Michael gushed. “Enjoy somebody’s company. Go for a drive, dope playlist. Drive somewhere just for dessert. I’m definitely a movie guy, and then I’d ride the vibe for the rest of the night.”

If you’re keeping score at home, Queen Lori has quite the enviable hookup roster that we explore in detail in this essential post.

What’s your fave Lori hookup? How long do you think Michael B. Jordan will last? Tell us down below and peep a complete history of Queen Lori’s high-profile hookups on the flip.