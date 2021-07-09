Bossip Video

Lil Baby is officially a free man after being arrested during Paris Fashion Week for being inn possession of 32 grams of marijuana.

Lil Baby has been any and everywhere since outside opened back up. From the Logan Paul vs Mayweather fight to walking Gervonta Davis to the ring, he’s already in high demand–Which makes sense, as the rapper had one of the highest-selling albums during the pandemic when everyone was locked in their house for the whole year.

During the pandemic, there’s no telling how many bags he missed out on from not touring, but now, he’s collecting everything he’s owed. In addition to headlining Birthday Bash 25, he announced his own tour with Lil Durk, which will keep him busy the rest of the year.

Before hitting the road, he took a trip to Paris with Nets player James Harden. The trip went sideways when Paris police got involved and found the rapper with 32 grams of Marijuana on him. According to Complex, the rapper is now a free man and got off extremely lucky.

Police in Paris have released Lil Baby from custody, per a new report. The My Turn artist was released from custody on Friday after being fined for “having cannabis in his car,” according to the Associated Press, who cited the city prosecutor’s office in their report. As previously reported, Baby was initially stopped while he was with James Harden for Paris Fashion Week festivities. Harden is said to have been frisked but not arrested or otherwise detained. The incident is said to have began with plainclothes officers stopping Harden and Baby, as well as a bodyguard, due to the allegedly “strong” scent of marijuana. Adding to the confusion was that both Harden and Baby were not initially aware of what was going on.

Glad to see Baby was released and fined and didn’t have a horrific time in jail abroad like DJ Esco and his 56 nights. The entire situation seems like harassment, but when you are out of the country and all you get is a fine, you have to pick your battles.

Lil Baby is already back on Instagram promising fans he will be at his upcoming shows and nothing is derailing his takeover.