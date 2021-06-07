On Sunday night, the long-awaited boxing match between Youtuber Logan Paul and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather went down in Miami and all the stars were on hand to witness the unlikely event.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went the distance in their exhibition match down in Miami Gardens, going all eight rounds, to the surprise of many. Floyd looked fast as ever and even while tired, Logan never gave up–even while Floyd was getting in punches more than he probably expected.

The buzzing 8 round exhibition had everyone glued to their seats as Paul and Mayweather threw jabs at one another wearing 10-ounce gloves. According to ESPN, there was no official winner in the match but the sports outlet did keep score of the game with Mayweather taking the lead at 78-74 and Paul finishing with 10-9. Mayweather scored a total of 43 punches to Paul’s 28, as recorded by CompuBox.

Surprisingly Floyd had good things to say about Paul’s unexpected performance:

“He’s better than I thought he was,” Mayweather said of Logan’s prowess “… I was surprised by him tonight. Good work. Good little guy.”

Despite taking a proper beating, Paul hung on throughout the entire fight and reassured fans after the bout that he was more than capable of stepping into the ring with the boxing champ.

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Paul said. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the best boxers of all times proves the odds can be beaten.”

The entire event went well for both sides and the crowd seemed to enjoy the performances put on by everyone on the card. If you watched at home you may have noticed that a myriad of famous faces attended the event, so let’s take a look at everyone who showed up and showed out.