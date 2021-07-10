‘Play If You Want!’ Khloe’s Ex Klown Tristan Kallously K*ck-Blocks Lamar Odom For Kommenting On Her Insta-Kakes

These are fighting words!

Khloe is no stranger to love triangles, but this is the rare occasion that she’s the one in the middle. On Friday, she posted a picture on Instagram showing off her latest supernaturally snatched bikini body in an outdoor shower

The thirst trap successfully caught the eye of Khloe’s on-again, off-again ex Tristan Thompson enough for him to post hearts and drooling smiley faces in the comments. Things got spicier after Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seemed to be shooting his shot by commenting, “hottie” with flame and heart-eye emojis. Tristan wasn’t having it!

“God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results,” Tristan fired back in the comments.

Could this be Lamar’s next celebrity boxing opponent to settle the score? He got in fighting shape to TKO Aaron Carter, so he might be ready to square up with somebody his own size. Since Lamar was slammed in court by a judge last month for reportedly owing more than $90,000 in unpaid child support to his ex Liza Morales, he could also use the money right now. Those financial burdens might also make happily single Lamar more motivated to rekindle things with his ex-wife Khloe while Tristan is out of the romantic picture.

Tristan and Khloe broke up again right before her 37th birthday, but judging by the loving caption and romantic pic Tristan posted on his Instagram, he’s looking to be more than just co-parents to their adorable daughter, True.

Lucky for Lamar, Tristan’s sweet talk is way more convincing than any of his tough talk. A clip of the Celtics player went viral when his KUWTK konfessional served more neck-rolling than knucking and bucking.

If Tristan can’t have Khloe to cheat on, nobody can! He and Lamar can always play for Khloe’s heart Love & Basketball style.

Which baller do you think will be spotted on Khloe’s arm next?