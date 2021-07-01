Bossip Video

The feud between ex-NBA baller Lamar Odom and the mother of his children, Liza Morales took another nasty turn yesterday as the exes aired each other out online over a recent child support judgment.

In a report this week from Page Six, a judge granted a default judgment against Lamar who Liza said had caused their son to deal with depression over the debts he’s owed to their family since 2015. Their children are now 23 and 19-years-old. Reportedly, Lamar owed $91K in child support and another $83K to his ex over unpaid rent for an apartment she lives in under his name. Morales also revealed in court that the 41-year-old athlete owed nearly $24,000 in unpaid college application fees for their children’s room and board and she even accused Odom of stealing nearly $68,000 in future college tuition money they had set aside for their children.

Yikes!

After news of the judgment was made public, Lamar took to social media to seemingly clear his name and also take some jabs at his “jobless” ex, who he painted as lazy. The upset baller sounded off in his statement:

“I was never married to my kids mother. I took care of her from the second she became pregnant and even after I was married I still paid her bills. I AM NOT RESPONSIBLE for a GROWN A** WOMAN!! Once my children became adults my duties were done! I told her to GO TO WORK! MOVE into an affordable home, she didn’t listen and that is NOT on ME!”

Pension-less Lamar continued to rip his ex, denying “deadbeat” claims and suggested again that Morales needs to get a job.

“Enough is enough. I do not get pension from the NBA until I’m 46. I do not own a CBD line, I did not get paid $40k from Celebrity Boxing. Am I building a solid brand? YES. Do I send my kids money monthly? Hell yes!”

“Do I support Liza? No !!! And I shouldn’t be made to either! So I will have my day in court, I was never served papers to appear and I will be filing an injunction to this bitter Judges order.” “To the Liza’s who sit on their a**es and expect a handout, who lie and manipulate their children, who use their children as pawns, who creates stories and scenarios to attract attention, may you seek healing and counseling for your brokenness ~ you need it.”

You can see Lamar’s statement below before he likely deletes it. His ex Liza saw the post of course and her clap back was just a PETTY as he was. Scroll down to read it.

Liza responded to Lamar’s denial of being financially responsible for her and their kids with the following letter, insinuating Lamar is a liar and thirsty for attention.

Hey IG Fam, I decided to come back to social media after a short break. Lies and inaccuracies were put on Instagram today by Lamar, and his manager Tonita ByBee. Lamar should have showed up to court yesterday. He could have raised his right hand and provided the number and information to the judge. Actually, Lamar couldn’t do that because he would have had to lie to the court. There are so many women who do the right thing. Truly solid, trying to be cordial for the sake of the kids. Putting them first. Then, there are difficult ones. Don’t you dare put me in that category!!! That’s some lame sh*t because tou know the truth. Celebrity culture is a mind game, that can easily make you fall into the trap. I wish we could celebrate the character of a person, not just the talents, name recognition, or the amount of followers one has on social media. I know as a society we want to believe what is put in front of us. Keep in mind there is much more that is still unknown. Lastly, stop running to social media and address issues like civilized adults!

Are YOU shocked at Lamar and Liza going at each other’s throats like this on the internet?