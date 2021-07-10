Bossip Video

Better believe when one door closes, a bigger and better door always opens.

The creator of Lovecraft Country, Misha Green says bye to HBO and hello to Apple TV. The multi-year agreement comes just one week after her HBO series Lovecraft Country was canceled.

Misha Green has signed an overall deal with Apple to create and develop small screen projects for streamer AppleTV+ worldwide. Fans of the highly popular HBO show Lovecraft Country were greatly disappointed when the news of the show being canceled hit the web. What makes it worse is that Green made it very clear in a post-cancellation tweet, the sophomore season of the Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors and Michael Kenneth Williams starring horror drama was already significantly planned out. Green also teased that zombies were going to be thrown into the mix for the sophomore season, which for horror fans would have been a fun addition. Like really HBO?! The people were ready for more!

On top of her multi-year agreement with Apple TV+, Green is set to direct a new Tomb Raider film, which will serve as her feature film directorial debut, and sis will serve as a writer on two other upcoming movies. One is an action thriller starring Jennifer Lopez called The Mother and the other is a remake of the 1973 exploitation flick, Cleopatra Jones. Let us not forget that Green is also known for co-creating and executive producing the WGN America series “Underground,” on which she was also co-showrunner. So although ties with HBO are cut, Green’s future in television and film looks bright and bigger than ever. We see you see, keep sprinkling your black girl magic all throughout Hollywood!