Following the grand, romantic gesture of renting out all of Dodger Stadium for a date night, reports are claiming Drake has already been dating his 3rd base bae, Johanna Leia, for months.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ they first met months ago through high school basketball. Johanna’s son, Amari Bailey, is a top prospect headed to UCLA, currently playing for Sierra Canyon alongside LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny.

According to the publication, Drake and Amari hit it off and the rapper’s relationship with his mom grew from there. Champagne Papi has reportedly offered the young man advice on finances, fame, and life, in general. TMZ’s sources go on to say Drake has given him pointers on how to handle all the attention and pressure that comes with being a star player in college. Apparently, the rapper and Amari have spent some one-on-one time, and all 3 have hung out at Drake’s home.

Prior to her relationship with the 6 God, Johanna was reportedly with NBA player Alfonzo McKinnie, who helped Amari build his skills on the court.

This development comes after ABC7’s chopper spotted Drake and Johanna during a Dodger Stadium date night earlier this week. According to TMZ, the whole thing was a thank you for a sizable donation Drake made to the team’s charitable foundation.
Aubrey isn’t usually one to go public with his love life, and even though this date being documented wasn’t exactly planned, it sure makes things seem a lot more serious.
