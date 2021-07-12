Bossip Video

In second season glo up news…

Although it looked like Dr. Wendy Osefo clammed up about her plastic surgery on The Real Housewives of Potomac, the professor is apparently all the way open about her procedures.

As previously reported the political commentator held a “Nude Interlude”party at her house and introduced two special guests; “Happy” and “Ness”; her newly augmented breasts.

Prior to the big reveal, viewers saw Wendy visit her plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Michaels for a follow-up visit. According to Wendy, she wanted to go under the knife for nips and tucks after breastfeeding.

“I breastfed all three of my children for over a year and that takes a toll on your body, so this is one of the first things I’ve ever done for myself,” said Wendy. “Being a professor and being a commentator, you are supposed to fit into a certain box, and I’ve always felt like I’m trapped. But now, I get to be my authentic self. I’m loving it.”

She also told #RHOP producers that if she had more than just a boob job, she’d come clean.

“If I did have more work done I would actually admit it, I don’t need to lie,” said the professor.

Later, however, she was shown only telling her #RHOP cast members that she had her breasts done and a “few tweaks.” At one point she even got defensive with newbie Mia Thornton and flipped a question about surgery her way. Mia took it on the chin however and listed her own NUMEROUS procedures.

While Wendy seemingly only admitted to “tweaks”, housewife Robyn Dixon alleged that Wendy also got a BBL a.k.a. a Brazilian butt lift because she now has “something back there.”

And it looks like Robyn was absolutely right.

Dr. Wendy noted on Twitter that she confessed to the other ladies that she got her butt done, but it was edited out by the producers.

“They are so shady,” wrote Wendy. “I told the ladies at The Nude Interlude dinner that I had a breast augmentation AND bbl. Not sure why they did not show that.”

Good for her!

Wendy also added on Instagram that she wanted to plump up her posterior and her breasts to “get back to Wendy with some sparkle.”

“Going under the knife is NOT for everyone, but for me—a mom of three who exclusively breastfed I always knew after my last baby I would want to get back myself,” wrote Wendy.” Get back to Wendy. The #RHOP viewers met me last year, just 1.5 months after having a baby and now I was able to share this experience of getting back to pre-baby Wendy with some sparkle ✨ .So happy with my new boobies AND booty.”

In another post, Wendy posed alongside her hubby Eddie Osefo and thanked fans for welcoming her new breasts “Happy & Ness.”

She looks great, right? For context, here’s Bravo’s before and after of Dr. Wendy.

What do YOU think about Dr. Wendy Osefo coming clean about her plastic surgery?