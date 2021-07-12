It’s Giving Gloriously Ghetto Fabulous: Mary J. Blige Breaks Down Iconic Looks From Her Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul Career

We know a Mary J. Blige look when we see one!

Listen honey, we learned A LOT about Mary J. Blige from watching her break down 11 looks from her iconic career as part of VOGUE’s Life In Looks series. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul detailed the looks, starting all the way back in 1994 and continuing until now, revealing her aim was to always look fly. She described some of her looks as ghetto fabulous while others captured the freedom she felt after her divorce. Mary has had so many legendary moments in her life, from music videos, to red carpets, award shows, the Met Gala, Grammy Awards, BET Awards and more. Let’s reminisce on the looks below:





Play



Every outfit transported Mary back to a time in her life — and one thing we can always say is that she consistently SLAYED. Sis looked and continues to look phenomenal. And we loved learning that she was perfectly capable of doing her own hair, makeup and styling when she needed to!

Which was your favorite? We really love that silvery “freedom” fit, with the metallic knit bra and sheer pant with matching panty. We still can’t get over the hooded looks from the 90’s though — that “Not Gon’ Cry” video is unforgettable!