Angela Simmons’ yummy yams burned up Miami Swim Week and caused a stir online. Over the weekend, the 33-year-old walked in Matte Collection’s runway show and put her terrifically thick thighs and taut tummy on display while rocking a teeny tiny blue bikini.

Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week

Source: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion / Getty

“Full figure Mama,” she captioned an IG video of her runway walk.

Numerous people complimented Angela on her all-natural baaaawdy including Tamar Braxton who wrote “Yes ma’am!” in the comments.

“About last night 💎 #UnFilterRawPhoto #CurvyGal #XBNB,” the socialite captioned another shot from the runway show.

Looking good, Angela!

Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week

Source: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion / Getty

Matte Collection designer Justina W. [center below] not only enlisted Angela for her Swim Week show…

Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week

Source: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion / Getty

but she also tapped Jayda Cheaves to model the collection’s ‘kinis.

Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week

Source: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion / Getty

Jada Wayda first strutted down the runway in a tattoo baring blue monokini…

Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week

Source: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion / Getty

before slipping into a two-piece and cover-up that she modeled while slinging her inches down the runway.

Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week

Source: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion / Getty

Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week

Source: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion / Getty

Basketball Wife baddie Malaysia Pargo also modeled the collection powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Faena Forum.

Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week

Source: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion / Getty

Malaysia poured all that bangin’ baaawdy into a white two-piece with matching see-through coverup pants.

Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week

Source: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion / Getty

You like?

Other standouts from Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week include Saucy Santana who performed and strutted alongside Jayda…

Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week

Source: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion / Getty

and “Whole Lotta Money” rapper Bia who hit the runway looking pretty in peach.

Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week

Source: Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion / Getty

YOU tell us; are you feeling these Miami Swim Week x Matte Collection get-ups?

Everyone looks great, right?

