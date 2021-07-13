Bossip Video

Angela Simmons’ yummy yams burned up Miami Swim Week and caused a stir online. Over the weekend, the 33-year-old walked in Matte Collection’s runway show and put her terrifically thick thighs and taut tummy on display while rocking a teeny tiny blue bikini.

“Full figure Mama,” she captioned an IG video of her runway walk.

Numerous people complimented Angela on her all-natural baaaawdy including Tamar Braxton who wrote “Yes ma’am!” in the comments.

“About last night 💎 #UnFilterRawPhoto #CurvyGal #XBNB,” the socialite captioned another shot from the runway show.

Looking good, Angela!

Matte Collection designer Justina W. [center below] not only enlisted Angela for her Swim Week show…

but she also tapped Jayda Cheaves to model the collection’s ‘kinis.

Jada Wayda first strutted down the runway in a tattoo baring blue monokini…

before slipping into a two-piece and cover-up that she modeled while slinging her inches down the runway.

Basketball Wife baddie Malaysia Pargo also modeled the collection powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Faena Forum.

Malaysia poured all that bangin’ baaawdy into a white two-piece with matching see-through coverup pants.

You like?

Other standouts from Matte Collection x Miami Swim Week include Saucy Santana who performed and strutted alongside Jayda…

and “Whole Lotta Money” rapper Bia who hit the runway looking pretty in peach.

YOU tell us; are you feeling these Miami Swim Week x Matte Collection get-ups?

Everyone looks great, right?