Whenever Nicki Minaj summons fans to view her live stream, Barbz can trust and believe she has a pleasurable show up her sleeve. Last night she gave just that, adding another scoop of pleasure by sharing that she and rapper Bia collaborated for a “Whole Lotta Money” remix.

The ladies opened up a little about what happened when they first came together. Nicki spoke about being tough on Bia and her taking the critiques well, with Bia agreeing she got her “all the way together.”

The “Queen Radio” side of Nicki eventually kicked in ahead of the women releasing the song on streaming services and Bia opened up about how their link-up would be received

Nicki: Do you feel other female rappers will feel happy for you for this collab? Bia: I do feel like other female rappers will be happy for me because I’m a cheerful person. I’ve cheered on a lot of other people and I played the background and waited for my turn. I’ve learned to feel happy for other people’s success, so I expect other people to feel that for me. I’m having a moment too, this is my moment.

Bia added that she would respond “girl, f*ck you” to anyone suggesting she didn’t “deserve” a feature from Onika.

On a lighter note, Bia and Nicki played several rounds of “f*ck, marry, kill” on the live. In one comically moment Drake enters the chat, seemingly shooting his shot a Bia in a text to Nicki. Unfortunately, she told him to; “go back to your big booty ting!”

Maybe Nicki has heard about Drake and Amari Cooper’s mom canoodling?