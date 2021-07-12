Bossip Video

Our good sis Jodie Turner-Smith was the victim of a jewelry theft while in attendance at the 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival last weekend.

Sources close to Turner-Smith tell Variety that she was at breakfast on Friday when thieves entered her room and stole jewels worth several tens of thousands of euros, including her mother’s wedding ring.

Turner-Smith was staying at the Marriott Hotel on the Croisette with her one-year-old daughter, but was immediately moved to the Majestic hotel, a few blocks down the Croisette, and was given a large security detail to accompany her for the remainder of her stay.

Thursday night Turner-Smith wore gold and diamond jewelry from the Gucci High Jewelry line to the “After Yang” premiere, which was immediately returned to the designer following the event, however those jewels may have been the intended draw for the thieves who may have broken into Turner-Smith’s room under the impression they were being kept there.

This news is definitely upsetting us and our homegirls. Especially since this was Jodie Turner-Smith’s first time at Cannes Film Festival.

Sunday she tweeted, “didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are… ”

Turner-Smith’s publicist confirmed to Variety that she was spending time at the police station to report Friday’s jewelry theft.

Local publication Nice-Matin reported on the theft on Friday, but did not name the hotel or victim. According to the Nice-Matin, there was no forced entry of the hotel room’s door, which is opened using a key card. An investigation is currently underway.

Fortunately, the robbery hasn’t completely ruined Turner-Smith’s time in Cannes. She attended the festival’s Kering’s Women in Motion talk Sunday and spoke openly about the importance of representation both in front of AND behind the camera.

She also playfully retweeted a photo of her and Salma Hayek in conversation at the Women in Motion Awards Dinner and quipped: “the moment i contemplated leaving @VancityJax for #SalmaHayek”.

We love that she was able to maintain a sense of humor despite being in such a difficult situation. We’re definitely hoping and praying police are able to recover Jodie’s stolen items!