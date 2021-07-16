Bossip Video

Amid a tense reunion littered with tears and turmoil surrounding Dr. Scott and Dr. Contessa’s marriage, the ladies of “Married To Medicine” still managed to have some fun. As previously reported part three of the sitdown will air this Sunday and based on a clip shared exclusively with BOSSIP there’s a fun cast-superlatives moment.

In the clip Andy Cohen asks the ladies a simple question; “Who’s the shadiest in this group?” and a spicy debate ensues. Dr. Simone and Dr. Jackie agree that it’s Dr. Heavenly meanwhile Dr. Heavenly thinks it’s Dr. Jackie.

Andy then follows up with another question and wonders if there was ever a time when the shade “crossed the line.” To that Quad responds;

“Over the years all the lines have been crossed.”

OOP! Is she right?

The ladies also agree that Dr. Heavenly is the “biggest habitual liar.”

Things did get a little tense however when the group’s “habitual liar” is called out for previously saying that her friend Quad “has no husband or kids to love her.”

Heavenly swiftly denies making the comment even though it was caught on camera. Quad’s also seen believing Heavenly while a shocked Toya looks on.

“I never said that,” said Heavenly to Quad who actually never saw the clip in question. “I’ve said so much s***, I don’t know what the hell I said,” she added.

Do YOU believe that?

Watch an exclusive clip for part 3 of the “Married To Medicine” reunion below.

Part 3 of the “Married To Medicine” reunion airs Sunday, July 18 at a special time of 10:15/9:15c.