If you watched last night’s Married To Medicine reunion, then you surely saw the tense moment when Dr. Scott acted bewildered by a castmate revealing that he and his wife filed for separation.

As previously reported Scott’s wife Dr. Contessa let her good girlfriend Quad break the news that Contessa filed for separation from Scott after 16 years of marriage.

That clearly triggered Dr. Scott because he came onstage and confronted his wife over the big reveal.

“You shared something new with Quad that you didn’t share with me, we didn’t talk about that,” said Scott. “We’ve been going through stuff but with the divorce thing, did we say we was going through it, or did we say we were going to work through it? I just don’t want this all the way left, I’m not trying to go as far as y’all went a couple years ago,” he added referring to Dr. Simone and her hubby.”

After initially acting shocked to hear the news, Scott told Andy Cohen that actually he wasn’t blindsided. Scott later said they filed “five or so” months ago.

Andy: “Scott it’s odd, you seem very blindsided by what’s going on…” Scott: I’m just saying, I took this wrong. I came out prematurely…” Contessa: “He’s saying shut up, he’s like shut up. Scott: “It’s not shut up..”

Contessa went on to say that she “doesn’t want to keep living in Groundhog Day” noting; “You can’t just say anything to me and talk crazy to me and then expect me to still love you.”

Things got even tenser however when Dr. Heavenly Kimes asked Scott flat out; “Why there are SO many cheating rumors.”

“As far as I know there are none, tell me some and prove ’em and show the receipts,” said Scott. “I have no idea [why there are so many rumors].”

Things then spiraled out of control as Scott continued to be grilled by the ladies and he stumbled through his responses. He apparently “didn’t know what a DM is” and that whole “daddy’s girlfriend” Siri situation was just a joke. He used Siri on his iPhone to “call his girlfriend” and Siri asked if he wanted to call “Tessa.”

“It’s been there forever, Layla [their daughter] just thought it was funny and she repeated it. Yeah, I just put it back on there because I had it on there before but I took it off.”

He also attempted to explain that bizarre life coach reveal and that didn’t go so well either.

“I made all that up,” said Scott while giving an extremely confusing explanation.

YIKES! What happened to “Kevin Johnson”, Scott????

While the reunion was airing fans accused Scott of “gaslighting” and outright LYING to his wife.

If you look up gaslighting in the dictionary, you might see Scott’s picture #Married2Med pic.twitter.com/bChXkq6dZ2 — Pjgiano (@Pjgiano) July 12, 2021

First Scott didn’t know how to work Siri, now he do. Then he didn’t know what DMs were, now he do. Now he don’t know how to work Instagram but he know how to comment……… okay. #MarriedToMedicine #Married2Med pic.twitter.com/vdqbIaf98N — gots to see it thru my boy (@callmerissa_) July 12, 2021

#Married2Med NO! THE BABY SAID SHE TOLD SIRI TO CALL DR. SCOTT’S GIRLFRIEND! Scott ain’t slick he been preparing for this moment. He went in his phone and changed the side chick number and put Contessa’s number for Dr. Scott’s girlfriend. He rehearsed that shit the night before. pic.twitter.com/lKcwgcxkgL — 🌹✨R_Le’Rose🌹✨ (@r_lerose) July 12, 2021

According to Dr. Contessa herself, however, there’s an explanation for her husband’s behavior.

