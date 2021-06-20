Coworker beeeeef

Things were all good just a few months ago when Megan Thee Stallion and work husband DaBaby collabed on their fourth record (“Cry Baby,” “Cash Sh*t,” “NASTY” and “I DID IT”) before falling out in a messy public back-and-forth over the ‘VIBEZ” rapper retweeting a tweet about his new “SKAT” collab with the “Thot Sh*t” rapper’s accused assailant Tory Lanez.

The now infamous tweet read ‘I guess DaBaby and Tory Lanez cool now bc they both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time *laugh emojis*’ which immediately stirred up all sorts of mess across social media.

DaBaby (who later denied retweeting the tweet) said his collab with Meg’s accused “shooter” Tory Lanez was only business and that he had nothing to do with their “beef.”

It’s at this very moment when the record scratched at DaBaby calling a man (allegedly) shooting a woman “beef” and not attempted murder or assault or anything remotely close to what reportedly happened.

Naturally, Meg responded to the retweet in the first of multiple tweets between the chart-topping coworkers.

In an expected twist, Meg’s smitten boo and famed ghostwriter Pardi jumped into the mix with some tough talk for DaBaby that garnered mixed reactions and laugh emojis from the punchy rapper.

This latest social media spectacle comes after Meg dragged Tory by his liddo limbs on the intro of her highly anticipated debut album “Good News.”

Imagine n-ggas lyin’ ‘bout shootin’ a real b-tch

Just to save face for rapper n-ggas you chill with

Imagine me givin’ a f-ck it was your f-ckin’ birthday

You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday You shot a 5’10” b-tch with a .22

Talkin’ ‘bout bones and tendons like them bullets wasn’t pellets

A p-ssy n-gga with a p-ssy gun in his feelings,” she rapped over Biggie’s classic “Who Shot Ya” track.

As of this very moment, we haven’t heard a PEEP from Tory Lanez who’s still teetering between relevant and canceled with the long-awaiting case coming up next month.

Was DaBaby wrong or dead wrong? Should Meg have even responded? Tell us down below and peep the absolute messiest tweets from DaBaby’s & Meg’s Twitter cage match on the flip.