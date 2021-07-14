Bossip Video

What’s going on here?

You would think that a 3-year-old could have a princess-themed birthday party in peace, right? Well, there’s no peace to be had if it’s up to Hazel E it seems. Fans think that the former reality star is throwing shots right in Cardi B’s direction after she shared video and photos from Kulture’s extravagant Disney Princess party.

Kulture’s party was full of lavishness. Cardi B and father Offset went all out with a horse and carriage, Disney Princess Tiana, luxury gifts, beautiful gowns, and even an outfit change. Hazel is appearing to suggest all of these details were stolen directly from her.

Just hours after Cardi B shared Kulture’s birthday party photos to her page, Hazel boldly accused someone of being a fan on her IG story writing, “the girls are fans!”

In another story, she added a photo gallery from her daughter’s birthday party, appearing to take place three weeks ago, and stated “It’s the originality for me.” Fans of Cardi caught wind quickly and begin to comment that Hazel should pipe down since a princess party is not unusual or original at all.

But Hazel doubled down writing, “I didn’t even say no names must be the same. I was the first rapper to do it. In my @souljaboy voice.”

Interesting accusation to say the least! Do YOU think Cardi B was scrolling through Hazel E’s feed?