Cardi B is responding to rumors that her team’s mission, at the beginning of her career, was to knock Nicki Minaj off of her pedestal.

Internet personality and Love & Hip Hop star Jessie Woo recently touched on the two rappers’ longstanding feud online, “spilling tea” about some elements of their relationship and subsequent beef. That’s when she claimed the team behind Cardi in 2017 admitted to using her as a vehicle to take Nicki out of the game.

“I met someone that was on Cardi’s team, back in 2017, and they literally told me, this is something that was told to me, that yeah, like, ‘Putting Cardi out, our goal was to knock Nicki out,’” Woo said. “And that was the first time I heard that topic. Then, not too long later, the whole Nicki and Cardi thing happened. … I remember just thinking to myself, yo, so-and-so told me this is what they were trying to do.”

Once The Neighborhood Talk shared this clip from Woo’s interview, Cardi fired back, denying these claims and defending herself from the slander that came along with it.