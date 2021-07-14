Bossip Video

Lovecraft Country might not be coming back for season 2 but the legacy that remains is not only one that will be cherished for its creativity and scope, it is also history-making.

The 73rd Emmy nominations were announced yesterday and while there were certainly some questionable choices (how in the entire Wakandan F**K does Don Cheadle get nommed for supporting actor in a show that he literally was on for less than 5 minutes?!) and some egregious snubs (how in the entire Westview F**K does Teyonnah Parris not get a nom for her role in WandaVision?!) however, two of our Lovecraft faves were represented properly.

Both Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors were nominated for best lead actor and lead actress in a drama series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this marks the very first time that two Black leads from the same show have been nominated in the same year. Can you imagine what your Twitter timeline will look like if they BOTH win?! We would absolutely love to see it!

Jurnee was shocked at the news.

Jonathan Majors released a statement following the announcement of the series’ 18 Emmy Nominations according to Indie Wire:

“Oh my. Gratitude and surprise are running laps in my heart,” Majors said in a statement reacting to the nominations. “A full-throated thank you to the nominating body. Thank you for seeing the light in the dark, and the smile in the tears of this character, Atticus Freeman, he is one of my best friends, and I’m glad you all got to meet him as well. Playing this role has changed my life, and this nomination is yet another growing and changing moment. I’d like to offer a deep congratulations to my fellow nominees, I am honored to be listed amongst these incredible artists, all who in such a time offered humanity and respite to a historically chaotic year. Finally, to my ‘Lovecraft Country’ family, congratulations to each and every one of you. I thank you for your spirits, hearts, fight, and support. Our journey continues…”

We absolutely need to see both Jurnee and Jonathan give winning speeches on Emmy night. We won’t hold our breath because we know how these award shows go, however, a win would be quite the release of euphoria for such a historic moment.