Tracee Ellis Ross On Finding Her Voice, Life After Blackish, And The Push To Start A Family: “What Am I Going To Do, Sit Around Waiting?”

What’s next for Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross? Anything she wants!

The award-winning actress, producer, and style icon sat down with Marie Claire for a revealing interview about the different challenges she’s faced in her life and the ones she can’t wait to tackle next. When asked about desire to start a family, Ross said “well, how could you not? Our society spoon-feeds it to you. I used to put myself to sleep dreaming of my wedding.” While having a family and 5 children like her famous mother, Diana Ross, isn’t completely out of the question, Tracee has an endless list of things to do besides waiting for Prince Charming.

Ross is known and loved for her iconic roles on television like Girlfriends, but recently made the jump to the big screen in The High Note. In the film, we see and hear Tracee like never before with her singing voice featured for the role of fictional superstar singer, Grace Davis. “It gets me all wild and scared, but right now I want to dive into the singing from Tracee,” she admitted. Now that Blackish is in it’s 8th and final season, Ross has time to get behind the mic either to sing or try her hand at stand-up, another interest she won’t shy away from.

Ross revealed that her glamourous beginnings didn’t pave an easy or confident path to stardom. She cringed recalling her teenage years as a model, “I was so uncomfortable in my own skin. I was so busy trying to be who I thought everybody else wanted me to be, and there was no space for me.” Now the grown and sexy 48-year-old with a multi-year production deal with ABC and thriving hair care company, Pattern Beauty, is poised to take the world by storm. “At this age, a mistake can be processed as a mistake, not ‘I’m a mistake.’ This is the beauty of it. I’m 48 years old, and there’s so much more to try.”

Despite her incredible accomplishments and 20 year career, it seems like Tracee Ellis Ross is just getting started.